Estate to get payout after suicide ruling overturned

The co-owner of a popular popiah store in Joo Chiat died in 2012 after taking a dangerous mix of medication. But it was caused by accident.

The coroner had earlier ruled his death a suicide.

The Court of Appeal finding now entitles his estate to claims of $1.2 million from personal accident insurance policies.

In judgment grounds released on Thursday, the apex court overturned a ruling last year that dismissed his family's insurance claims against AIA Singapore, clarifying what makes for an accident as described in a personal accident insurance policy, in order to qualify for an insurance payout.

The Court of Appeal had to consider the question: Did Mr Quek Kiat Siong know that taking the medicinal drugs that caused his death could end his life?

According to the forensic pathologist, he died from multi-organ failure with acute lung bleeding due to mixed drug intoxication.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said the evidence points to a 50-year-old who had no lack of desire to carry on with life.

On Aug 4, 2012, Mr Quek was found lying unresponsive on his bedroom floor.

He was prescribed 14 drugs by different doctors for a variety of ailments.

His family's bid to make insurance claims in 2013 was rejected, after his death was ruled a suicide by the coroner.

His elder sister, Victoria, then took out a civil case in 2014 against AIA to seek payouts on two personal accident policies.

'NOT ACCIDENTAL'

The defence lawyers said AIA was not liable as Mr Quek must have intentionally overdosed, and his death was not accidental or involuntary, as drug consumption is not an involuntary act.

Last April, Justice Judith Prakash ruled that Mr Quek "probably deliberately consumed more medication than he should have", causing his death.

His family appealed against the decision. They said he might not have consumed more than was prescribed, and his state of mind did not suggest he had planned to take his life.

The Court of Appeal found that the quantity and variety of drugs prescribed to Mr Quek were at the high end.

Even in the prescribed doses, they could result in the adverse reactions that led to his death.

The forensic pathologist said the combination of medication killed him.

The court also found that Mr Quek seemed to be in a positive mood in closed-circuit television footage the night before he was found dead.

He had also bought two second-hand luxury cars in the previous month despite never owning a motor vehicle before and moved to a new house to avoid falls at home.

These were positive signs, and it was likely he took his medication as prescribed, not expecting it to cause death, the Chief Justice said.

Even if Mr Quek did not follow prescription, he would still be within the scope of the insured risk if he did not intend or expect to suffer injury, added the Chief Justice.

In response to queries, AIA Singapore said it "will be in touch with the Quek family soon to arrange for payment to the insured's estate".

