Evening ERP charges on PIE

From next Monday, two ERP gantries on the east-bound Pan Island Expressway (PIE) will be activated during evening peak hours. They are located after Adam Road and at the Mount Pleasant slip road into the PIE (Changi).

The rate for both gantries will be $2 from 5.30-7pm, and $1 from 7-7.30pm.

This comes after the Land Transport Authority's quarterly review which found that traffic conditions on the affected stretch had worsened in recent years, with speeds dropping below 40kmh.