Event organisers to tighten security for concerts here

Concert organisers in Singapore plan to step up security measures after the Manchester blast on Monday night (yesterday morning, Singapore time).

Mr Dan Gordon, 30, managing director of Now/Live and Secret Sounds Asia, which is organising English indie band The xx's concert on July 25, told The New Paper: "It was heart-wrenching waking up to the reports this morning." He is from the United Kingdom, and said the "impact hit harder".

"We will continue to work closely with venue, building and event security teams to put all appropriate security measures in place," Mr Gordon said.

"All of our shows have security running bag checks, and we stick to guidelines provided by Info-communications Media Development Authority and Singapore Police Force in regards to security personnel head-count and specific security implementation."

He added that plans for future events will not be affected, but they will be working closer with the authorities to ensure maximum security.

TNP also spoke to LAMC Productions co-founder, Ms Lauretta Alabons, who said: "We are always concerned about security. The Bataclan shoot-out at the concert in 2015 in Paris was an eye-opener, and everyone has to be alert."

LAMC Productions spent about six figures on US rock band Guns N' Roses' concert in February this year. It said it will be putting in more money to ramp up security during events.

Mr Yogesh Mehta, project manager at IME Entertainment Group, which is organising US pop star Britney Spears' concert on June 30 and K-pop star G-Dragon's concert on June 24 and 25, also said more will be done to improve security.

He told TNP: "We have always adhered to security measures stipulated by the venue and the police based on strict security requirements.

"The number of security personnel, equipment used as well as auxiliary police officers really depend on the venue and layout of each event."

The company will be working closely with venues and police to tighten security.

Ariana Grande is also scheduled to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in September this year.

A spokesman for Singapore GP said: "We have a comprehensive security plan for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix developed with the Security and Emergency Response committee involving multiple government agencies, led by the Singapore Police Force.

"We will continue to review and assess our security plans and work with all the relevant authorities to implement the necessary security measures for the event."

In a report by entertainment magazine Varietyon how security can be enhanced for concerts, Mr Mike Downing, vice-president of security at Prevent Advisors, a security consulting division, said: "I think complacency is our biggest adversary.

"We tell our members there are things they can do and orient their staff to, that this is a real threat and it is evolving very quickly, and they have to be outward-looking and know what suspicious behaviour looks like."