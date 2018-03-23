EWL will continue to have shorter weekend operating hours in April

All 35 MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) will continue to close earlier and open later on all weekends next month, SMRT said yesterday. The stations from Tuas Link to Pasir Ris and from Tanah Merah to Changi Airport will close at 11pm every Friday and Saturday, and open at 8am every Saturday and Sunday.

Trains usually run from 5.30am to about midnight daily.

As the timing of the first and last trains departing each station may vary, SMRT advises commuters to check on specific timings when planning journeys or approach station staff for assistance.

During the early closures and late openings, six shuttle buses will continue to run parallel to stretches of the line, and four express bus services will continue to be deployed.

Commuters can get updates on affected train services and alternative transport on SMRT's website and social media platforms, and the SMRTConnect app. - GRACIA LEE