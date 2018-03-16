Ex-Albirex assistant coach molested girl,14

Takafumi Mizuno, 30, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on March 23.

The former assistant coach of Albirex Niigata Singapore football club has been convicted of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Japanese national Takafumi Mizuno, 30, pleaded guilty in February to outraging the teenager's modesty last July.

A second molestation charge involving the same girl will be considered during sentencing.

He was expected to be sentenced yesterday, but the case was later adjourned to March 23.

Mizuno first molested the girl in a shop at Block 346, Jurong East Street 31, at 5.40pm on July 6 last year.

The teenager entered a nearby supermarket about 10 minutes later and saw him at the entrance.

She saw him again when she left the supermarket to go to another shop, where she bought some items before going back to the supermarket.

She was at the baking products section at around 6pm when she felt somebody touching her right buttock.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Adrianni Marhain said: "She immediately elbowed the accused, who was the only person standing behind her. The accused was not carrying anything, and the baking products section was not crowded or narrow.

"The victim left the supermarket after making payment for some items. She contacted her mother and told her what happened at the supermarket."

The court heard that the girl made a police report at around 9pm the next day that she had been molested twice in Jurong East Street 31.

Mizuno was accompanied in court yesterday by his lawyer, Ms Wong Shi Yun.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.