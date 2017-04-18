Ex-A*Star assistant jailed for insulting women's modesty

An Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) research assistant secretly filmed female colleagues in the toilets, and loaded the videos on his organisation's desktop computer.

Raymond Loh Wai Mung, 31, who faced 468 charges, admitted to eight charges of insulting women's modesty and criminal trespass into female toilets at his workplace at Fusionopolis Way.

He was jailed for six months and two weeks yesterday.

Loh, who was sacked from A*Star on Feb 12 last year, bought a mini-USB spy camera in early 2015 for taking upskirt videos.

Most of the videos were taken at escalators in MRT stations and supermarkets.

He took videos of his female colleagues when they used the toilet. He would enter the toilets to check if they were in use, and was caught on one such occasion.

The court heard that Loh used the spy camera to film upskirt videos of three colleagues in 2015.