Ex-Certis Cisco officer convicted of rash act

A district court convicted former Certis Cisco corporal Gregory Lai Kar Jun, 23, of performing a rash act by shooting a bullet from his revolver at the Tuas Checkpoint on Aug 13, 2015.

District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim also found him guilty yesterday of two other charges: intentionally obstructing the course of justice by hiding the discharged round in a traffic wand and lying to a policeman about the incident the next day.

Lai and his then-colleague, Muhammad Dzul Adhar Azmi, were on duty at the checkpoint when Lai decided to toy with his revolver at around 2pm.

He placed the bullet inside the weapon but nothing happened the first time he squeezed the trigger. But it went off when he squeezed the trigger again.