Ex-CFO jailed 4 weeks for taking upskirt videos

Two years after being hailed as best chief financial officer at the Singapore Corporate Awards, Chan Chee Kin fell from grace after being caught taking upskirt videos of women.

Yesterday, the 42-year-old former chief financial officer at listed Midas Holdings was jailed for four weeks after pleading guilty last week to using his mobile phone to record the videos.

Chan had insulted the modesty of women four times in Orchard Road on June 21 last year.

He pleaded guilty to two counts - committed at 313@ Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut MRT - and had two other similar charges committed at Lucky Plaza and Orchard MRT taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing.

Investigations showed that Chan was at 313@ Somerset mall when he saw the first victim at around 1.25pm that day.

He turned on the video-recording app on his mobile phone and stood behind her on the upriding escalator before recording a 2 ½-minute long upskirt video.

At about 2.40pm, he was at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station when he saw another woman on an escalator and recorded a video that lasted 52 seconds.

He then followed the victim to the Cold Storage supermarket at Plaza Singapura and took seven videos from 2.43pm to 2.51pm.

DETAINED

A Cold Storage staff called the police at about 3pm saying they had detained a man for taking upskirt pictures of women.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao had sought a jail sentence of at least four weeks on each charge.

He told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that Chan demonstrated persistence in following each victim, filming them multiple times.

In mitigation, Chan's lawyer Anand Nalachandran said that his client suffered from persistent depressive disorder which had gone undiagnosed for five years.

Chan, now unemployed, had been receiving psychiatric treatment and pastoral counselling, said the lawyer.

Judge Nakhoda noted that in both cases, Chan followed the victims to film them. A message had to be sent that Chan's actions could not be condoned, the judge added.

Chan could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined on each charge of insulting modesty.