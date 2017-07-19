Ex-cop Leo Yip to take over as head of civil service

Come Sept 1, the Singapore Civil Service will for the first time be helmed by a chief who began his career as a policeman investigating crimes.

Mr Leo Yip, 53, will take over from outgoing head Peter Ong, 56, who is also Permanent Secretary (Strategy) in the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Yip rose to the rank of commander of the Clementi Police Division before becoming the force's director of planning and organisation, and then of operations.

In 2000, he was made principal private secretary to then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

He moved to the Ministry of Manpower in 2002 before becoming the Economic Development Board's chairman in 2009. He was made Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs in 2014.

PORTFOLIO

Mr Yip will take over Mr Ong's portfolio and give up his post as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, the minister in charge of the civil service, thanked Mr Ong for his "outstanding leadership" and praised him for building a bold and innovative public service.

Replacing Mr Yip as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs is Mr Pang Kin Keong, 51, who has held posts in the trade and industry, home affairs, and law ministries.

Mr Pang will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary for Transport, a post that will be filled by Mr Loh Ngai Seng, 46, who cut his teeth in the defence, education and home affairs ministries.

Mr Loh's existing position as Second Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs will be taken up by former navy chief Lai Chung Han, 44, who will continue as Second Permanent Secretary for Education.

