Ex-director accused of submitting false claims to get training funds

A former director of bar and dining chain Harry's was accused in court of submitting false claims to obtain government funds for the training of the company's employees.

Parmjit Kaur, 50, faces 37 counts under the Skills Developments Levy Act, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in a statement yesterday.

She had filed multiple claims, which allegedly contained false information, between 2011 and 2013 to the now-defunct Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA) to obtain funding.

Harry's was a Workforce Skills Qualifications-approved training organisation which conducted in-house courses for its employees.

Kaur was in the employment of Harry's - and in charge of its training department - when the alleged offences were committed.

SSG said in its statement that it takes a serious view of any individual, training provider or organisation that abuses its funding schemes, and will not hesitate to take action against those who contravene its funding rules and guidelines.