Ex-Iras temp jailed for accessing database without authorisation

A former temporary tax assistant at the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) was yesterday jailed for six months for accessing the agency's database without authorisation.

Jasmine Ab Kadir, 35, went into the database 238 times over three days to get information on his wife and family members. He committed the offences between May 16 and May 23 last year.

He and his wife were going through a divorce at the time.

Jasmine, who is also known as Jake Kadir, pleaded guilty to 12 charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act last month. Another 226 charges for similar offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Jasmine started working at Iras on Feb 23 last year. His duties included attending to taxpayers' phone and e-mail inquiries. He was given an account to access the system, which allowed him to obtain a person's personal particulars and financial details.

On May 16, 19 and 23 last year, he accessed the system to retrieve information on 14 people and organisations, including his wife, her father and uncle and the business she owns. Jasmine was caught after an Iras director lodged a police report on July 8 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran yesterday urged District Judge Dorothy Ling to sentence Jasmine to eight months' jail.