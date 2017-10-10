Ex-MBS manager jailed, fined for cheating and graft

A former senior manager with Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort was jailed and fined for corruption and cheating offences on Monday (Oct 9).

Lim Gim Siong, 51, was jailed for seven days for abetting a subordinate in cheating MBS to approve an overtime claim of $40 when the subordinate was not entitled to it.

Lim was also fined a total of $58,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of $4,037 for corruption involving no less than $5,437.

He faced a total of 23 charges, including two of cheating.

Lim pleaded guilty to seven corruption charges by obtaining bribes in the form of a mini iPad and a mobile phone, worth $700 each, from a director of Kee Hardware, and dinner and entertainment treats from a project manager of Cyclet Electrical Engineering to further its business interests with MBS.

The 21 corruption offences occurred between June 2012 and April 2014.

As senior manager of technical services at the electrical section of the meeting, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) arm of MBS, Lim had to ensure that event sites were set up on time and in compliance with work orders relating to requests from clients.

When necessary, he would engage third-party vendors and suppliers to help him with the set-up of the event sites.

Investigations showed that between 2012 and 2014, he corruptly obtained various gifts and other benefits in kind from Mr Quek Boon Chye, a director of Kee Hardware, a supplier of industrial products.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said Lim's requests for gifts were made through his subordinates, such as Chen Fucheng, 32, and would be framed as a request for gifts for all of them.

"The accused knew it was wrong to accept corrupt gifts and benefits in kind from third-party vendors, such as Kee Hardware, which was a registered third-party vendor of MBS," said the DPP.

Mr Quek, the court heard, agreed to give the bribes because he did not want to offend Lim. He was concerned that Lim, who held a senior position in MBS, would find fault with his products and that eventually, he might stop getting orders from the Mice team at MBS.

He acceded to Lim's persistent requests for treats and gifts because he felt that Lim would be able to advance his business interests at MBS.

Through his subordinates, Lim obtained bribes in the form of dinner and entertainment from Mr Jeffrey Lim Teck Hoe, a project manager with Cyclet, which installed and maintained electrical works at the event sites at MBS.

Mr Jeffrey Lim agreed to give the corrupt gratifications to Lim as he did not want Lim or his team to find fault with the electrical works carried out by Cyclet or to complain about the competency of its workers, the court heard.

DPP Ong said Mr Jeffrey Lim agreed to Lim's persistent requests for meal and KTV entertainment treats because he felt that Lim would be able to advance his business interests at MBS.

Dinner treats ranged from $1,416 at Morton's restaurant to $3,742 at Tung Lok, while entertainment at Dynasty Classic KTV cost $1,993.

For the cheating charge, Lim approved an overtime claim made by Mr Chen on Feb 6, 2013. The claimfalsely stated that Mr Chen was working overtime from 4pm to 7.30pm when he had worked overtime from 4pm to 6pm.

Said DPP Ong: "When approving the overtime claim, the accused knew that Chen had not actually worked during the full period stated on the time sheet - they had left MBS at 6pm in order to meet Jeffrey for the dinner treat at the Keyaki restaurant at Pan Pacific Hotel."

The prosecution had sought a deterrent total fine of at least $60,000 and a penalty of $5,437 for the corruption charges, and at least a week's jail for the cheating charge.

Both the iPad and mobile phone have been seized by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

Lim could have been fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed for up to five years for each count of corruption. The cheating offence is punishable with up to 10 years' jail and a fine.