A pedestrian bridge in Balestier Road was badly damaged after an excavator being transported on a trailer rammed into it last night. Pieces of concrete fell from the bridge, and the Land Transport Authority tweeted that Balestier Road (towards McNair Road) after Tessensohn Road was closed. SBS Transit tweeted at 10.28pm that bus services 21, 125, 130, 139 and 145 had been diverted.