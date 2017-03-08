Expansion of DSA shows 'strong message': Parents, principals

A teacher supervising students as they spray-paint a model aeroplane during an enrichment class at a secondary school.

Parents and school principals welcomed the changes in the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme, with one saying it would help to "democratise schools beyond the usual names".

Evergreen Secondary School principal Carol Lim said: "The public will be encouraged to learn the skills and strengths of all schools, not just certain schools that have built certain names in certain areas."

Mrs Lim said it would be good for everyone to be more curious of schools in the neighbourhood.

"They can appreciate that every school is a growing and good school," she added.

Education Minister (Schools) Ng Chee Meng yesterday announced the expansion of DSA places in secondary schools, the removing of general academic tests and streamlining of DSA applications.

Tanjong Katong Girls' School principal Mary Seah said the expansion has sent a "strong message" for students to pursue their dreams and non-academic talents "without fear".

Queensway Secondary School principal Benjamin Lui felt the changes "reflected the move away from merely looking at academic achievement".

Madam Choo Pheh Fun, 44, was happy to hear the changes as she is planning for her son, 10, to enter secondary school through DSA in sports.

She said: "I am glad more places are reserved for students to qualify through DSA. This may encourage parents to develop their children in other areas instead of solely academics."

The mother of three said her daughters, aged 13 and 15, entered secondary school through DSA in gymnastics, and her son is trying out different sports to find a niche he can use for DSA.

"It is a good thing because there are more places for DSA students... But parents may also become more competitive and push their children to excel in sports because there are more places," she said.