Expect longer travel times on North-South Line

To allow fresh concrete to "cure and reach full strength" as part of ongoing track improvement works, some trains will be running slower as temporary speed restrictions have been imposed on affected tracks on the North-South Line (NSL), said SMRT.

This led to slower trains and delays yesterday, which lasted more than 11/2 hours.

Yesterday, SMRT said it has been carrying out track improvement works during non-operational hours in the NSL south-bound tunnel near Raffles Place MRT station. The works are slated to be completed by March.

SMRT vice-president for corporate communications Margaret Teo said commuters should cater up to 15 minutes of additional travelling time on the NSL towards Marina South Pier station during peak hours. - MELODY ZACCHEUS & FABIAN KOH