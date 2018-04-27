Experts divided over removal of discretionary right turns

Experts were divided over the move to do away with discretionary right turns at most traffic light junctions.

The rule allows drivers to turn right on a green light when they think it safe to do so during a gap in oncoming traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that most of the 1,600 traffic junctions here will have red-amber-green arrow traffic lights in five years, which means drivers can turn right only on a green arrow.

Nanyang Technological University senior transport research consultant Gopinath Menon felt it would be slightly excessive if red-amber-green arrows were to be implemented at all junctions.

"The authorities could perhaps investigate if such arrows can be introduced at places with more than one right-turning lane," he told The New Paper yesterday.

Associate Professor Menon believes that most accidents stem from a disregard for traffic rules.

"Some drivers are impatient or not aware of their surroundings," he said.

However, Dr Paul Barter, who teaches transport policy at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, believes the discretionary right-turn rule places "too much onus on road users".

"The key idea is that human error is inevitable," he said.

"We should make it the responsibility primarily of road planners to make sure that an understandable mistake by a road user should not be a death sentence for anyone."

Ms Gen Y, who started the petition to ask LTA to review the discretionary right turn, said: "I am pleased to hear the LTA response that changes will be made.

"I hope the petition had somehow contributed to LTA's decision."

GOOD SOLUTION

Singapore Road Safety Council president Bernard Tay thought LTA's response was a good solution in the aftermath of the recent fatal accidents.

He said: "It is good that LTA has proposed some improvements, but in the long term, the authorities still need to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of all junctions as different junctions may have different risk profiles.

"Some causes of accidents are more prevalent for certain junctions, so a blanket rule will not solve all problems."