Experts: New service a boon for consumers

The arrival of Amazon's Prime Now express delivery service will make Singapore's retail industry even more competitive, experts told The New Paper.

Associate Professor Thompson Teo of the National University of Singapore Business School said increased competition would benefit consumers in the form of lower prices, more promotions and greater choices.

But brick-and-mortar retailers may now find themselves at risk of losing market share, said both Prof Teo and Mr Adrian Lee, research director at IT research firm Gartner.

Minister of Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran, the guest of honour at yesterday's Prime Now launch, said it is natural for smaller firms to be concerned when larger players enter the market.

But he added there are avenues of help, such as the SMEs Go Digital programme, which trains smaller firms in digitising their products, services and processes to stay relevant.

Mr Nicholas Kontopoulos, global vice-president of fast-growth markets at commerce and omni-channel solutions provider SAP Hybris, agreed that Amazon's arrival does not spell the end of brick-and-mortar shops here.

He said: "Although e-commerce has changed the game, an online-only approach will not be able to satisfy all consumers.

"Many still appreciate a more tangible experience that can be provided only through touching, feeling, and smelling the produce before purchase, and physical stores meet this instant gratification need," he said.

Transformation is key to survival, said both Mr Lee and Mr Kontopoulos.

Said Mr Kontopoulos: "If traditional grocers and stores are able to provide consumers with such an integrated, personalised user experience across all channels, they will have an advantage over web-only services."

The experts also said the Prime Now launch here reaffirmed the importance of South-east Asia for digital commerce, with Singapore chosen as a testbed for its tech-savvy, affluent citizens and accessibility to the rest of the region. - RONALD LOH

