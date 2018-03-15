Experts say language and food are not indicators of social class

Table comparing characteristics of people of higher SES against people of lower SES.

Socio-economic status (SES) can be indicated by things such as access to resources or income, rather than eating in hawker centres and speaking Singlish, say experts.

This follows an outcry online over a social studies guidebook that suggested language usage in daily conversation and choice of eating places could reveal a person's socio-economic status.

This suggestion departs from the Secondary 3 textbook used in schools, which states that those of higher socio-economic status "generally have better houses, food, holidays and modes of transport".

And those in the middle socio-economic group are "usually 'white-collared' workers", while those of lower socio-economic status "generally take on jobs that require manual labour or jobs that do not require much skill".

National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser told The New Paper that usual indicators of social groups in sociology research include income, house type, education, occupation and, if available, wealth.

These indicators were also mentioned in the guidebook before the section that mentions language and food.

Dr Tan said: "Language used, eating at hawker centres and playing football are not indicators, even if they are correlated with income."

He added: "I don't think there is anything morally right or wrong here, but what is important is whether there is indeed a causal relationship between income and the variables here.

"Finding a statistical correlation does not in itself mean they have found a causal relationship.

"Usually, we use neutral language and we don't use the findings to harm any social categories. If anything, we seek to uplift the conditions facing disadvantaged groups." - SUE-ANN TAN & LUCAS WONG