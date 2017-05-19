Extra NDP preview show added for this year

Those who are keen to watch the National Day Parade (NDP) as Singapore marks its 52nd birthday at The Float @ Marina Bay this year may stand a bigger chance of securing preview tickets.

For the first time, there will be an additional preview of the show at the venue, which is popular with many for its unobstructed bay view.

From next Tuesday to June 4, Singaporeans and permanent residents can apply for tickets to two preview shows (July 22 & 29) and the actual NDP (Aug 9), the organising committee said.

Applicants can apply for two, four or six tickets via SMS, through the official NDP website www.ndp.org.sg, or at SAM and AXS stations. -THE STRAITS TIMES

