Eye in the sky to help decide which property to buy

Real estate portal SRX Property has started using aerial video and photography to better showcase homes to potential buyers.

Its new feature, dubbed X-Drone, will allow home seekers, especially those overseas, to visualise the surrounding neighbourhood, the type of views on offer and nearby amenities for properties on the market.

SRX Property said yesterday that it is the first digital property platform in Singapore to make use of drone footage.

The firm is operated by StreetSine Technology Group, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

In the United States and some other countries, drone photography, videos and sophisticated software programmes are increasingly used by real estate agents for eye-catching visuals of homes.

StreetSine chief technology officer Jeremy Lee said: "Many overseas consumers are buying and renting properties without physically visiting the premises.

"We already offer 360 virtual tours of the interior and valuer-backed pricing. X-Drone is the next step.

"Our goal is for buyers and renters to know exactly what they are getting."

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore requires firms to license drone pilots with the agency and file flight plans, said Mr Lee, who is also a licensed drone pilot.

Real estate agents and developers interested in X-Drone may e-mail xdrone@srx.com.sg.

