Failed attempted robbery at Canberra ATM

When she was awoken by loud noises below her flat at 3am yesterday, she did not think much of it and went back to sleep.

It was only the next morning that housewife Lai Chu Lee, 46, realised that someone had tried to break into an ATM when she saw two police cars and several officers.

"The ATM was pulled out and the police were checking the machine," she told The New Paper..

"I thought the noises were made by workers completing a night shift," she said, referring to the construction of Build-To-Order flats opposite her block.

The police said they were alerted at 4.03am to a case of attempted robbery at Block 120, Canberra Crescent. Investigations are ongoing.

A DBS Bank spokesman confirmed there was a failed attempted theft from its ATM yesterday morning.

The ATM is back in operation after repairs. - AUDREY LEONG