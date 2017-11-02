FairPrice brings in affordable infant formula milk options

The FairPrice Gold Follow-On Formula (Stage 2) is meant for babies aged from six months to one year old while the FairPrice Gold Growing-Up Formula (Stage 3) is for those between one and three years of age.

The FairPrice Gold Follow-On Formula (Stage 2) is meant for babies aged from six months to one year old while the FairPrice Gold Growing-Up Formula (Stage 3) is for those between one and three years of age.

Prices for formula milk have been on the rise.

The average price of a 900g tin of formula milk powder has spiked by about 120 per cent from $25.42 to $56.06 over the past decade, as reported by The Straits Times earlier this year.

Families can spend more than $150 on milk powder alone as a baby can consume up to three or four 900g tins a month.

The expensive affair of feeding a baby has caused unhappiness among parents, prompting the Government to address the issue as supermarkets source for more affordable versions.

FairPrice is one of the supermarket chains that has come forth to offer a more affordable infant formula option.

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said: "Following the Government's announcement to review import requirements, FairPrice has been in discussion with the authorities on bringing in better value formula milk from additional sources."

STANDARDS

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon added that the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authorityhas been working with retailers and overseas counterparts by ensuring that health certificates and quality control documents align with Singapore's standards, instead of having retailers seek out the necessary documents before the import.

Imported from Australia, the FairPrice Gold house brand formula milk comes from dairy farms in the Gippsland region, a major dairy region in Australia.

According to Mr Seah, the quality of the formula milk is comparable to top brands despite the lower prices.

The FairPrice Gold infant milk formula is $27 to $29 for a 900g tin.

FairPrice Gold Growing-Up Formula (Stage 3). PHOTO: NTUC FAIRPRICE

It is manufactured according to specifications, procedures and guidelines set by Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

The pharmaceutical grade facility is specifically designed for infant formula production and has been halal-certified by the Islamic Coordinating Council of Victoria.

The formula milk is free of added sucrose, maltodextrin sugars and corn syrups.

Both the FairPrice Gold Follow-On Formula (Stage 2), meant for babies aged from six months to one year old, and the FairPrice Gold Growing-Up Formula (Stage 3), for those between one and three years of age, contain a blend of ingredients.

They include Omega 3 (DHA) and Omega 6 (AA) fatty acids that promote brain development, lutein to boost eye health, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS-prebiotic) to support digestive health, as well as vitamin D and calcium for bone development.

FairPrice Gold Follow-On Formula also contains iron to support normal cognitive development while the FairPrice Gold Growing-Up Formula contains vital minerals to promote a healthy immune system.

From now till Nov 12, enjoy $5 off the retail selling prices of FairPrice Gold infant milk formula Stage 2 and 3.

Available in all FairPrice stores, FairPrice Online and Warehouse Club.