FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation discount

It will be another year of savings for Pioneer Generation shoppers at FairPrice.

A discount scheme for them at the supermarket chain will be extended until Dec 31 next year, it said in a statement yesterday.

This comes after its Pioneer Generation Discount Scheme received a boost at the start of this year, allowing members to enjoy a 3 per cent discount at all FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets on Thursdays, in addition to Mondays.

The year-long scheme was introduced in October 2014.

A total of $11.5 million has been disbursed to date.

This year, Pioneer Generation shoppers saved more than $4.5 million, a 40 per cent increase from the year before, the statement said.

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said the scheme has been well received, and the supermarket chain "remains committed to serving the needs of our pioneers by providing greater savings for them to stretch their dollar further".

He added: "We hope this initiative continues to inspire the community to join us in honouring and showing appreciation to our pioneers for their hard work and dedication in helping to build Singapore to what it is today." - NG HUIWEN