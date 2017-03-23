FairPrice to open 6 more no-frills stores

The FairPrice Shop format was launched last July.

Budget groceries will soon be more easily accessible as supermarket chain FairPrice yesterday announced plans to open six more FairPrice Shop stores this year to serve increased demand.

This will bring the total number to 12.

The outlets, which are one-tenth the size of its normal supermarkets, are located near the homes of lower-income families and feature a smaller but more affordable range of products that fill half the stores.

These include house brand products, Yellow Dot items - the lowest-priced items in each product category - and Every Day Low Price items, goods that are the most popular and competitively priced.

INCREASE IN SALES

House brand Value Fresh is stocked exclusively at these stores, and its range includes 30 types of fresh vegetables priced 5-10 per cent lower than Pasar, FairPrice's other range of house brand produce.

The FairPrice Shop format was launched last July, with the conversion of two FairPrice supermarkets in Eunos and Circuit Road.

After their conversion, the two no-frills supermarkets saw an 8 per cent increase in sales compared with the previous year, FairPrice said.

Four more were launched at Henderson Crescent, Jurong East Steet 24, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and Silat Avenue later in the year.

The locations of the new stores have yet to be determined.