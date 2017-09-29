FairPrice stops sales of  two vegetable brands

Supermarket chain FairPrice has halted sales of vegetables marked as Shanghai Green and Japanese Greenafter photos of blue stains on them were posted online.

FairPrice said yesterday the stain was caused by "residual remnants of undissolved fungicide" which the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Wednesday could be copper-based fungicide.

The Straits Times understands that FairPrice had received four complaints about the stains.

The AVA, which is investigating the incident, said such fungicides are approved for agricultural use, and can be easily removed through "thorough washing".