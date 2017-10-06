FairPrice walks the walk in brown rice campaign

Mr Lee Yi Shyan, an MP for East Coast GRC, was the guest of honour.

Supermarket chain FairPrice yesterday launched their six-month public education campaign to promote brown rice.

This was part of the national drive to fight diabetes in Singapore.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his National Day Rally speech in August, highlighted the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle in the fight against diabetes.

Yesterday morning, FairPrice held its annual FairPrice Walk for Rice @ South East where 710 people gathered at Bedok Town Square to "raise" rice for underprivileged families. The walk led participants through the Bedok North FairPrice outlet and the newly opened Heartbeat @ Bedok.

For every 200m walked, NTUC FairPrice Foundation will donate a bowl of white rice and a bowl of brown rice towards the campaign.

After the 870m walked by each person, a total of 7,100 bowls of rice were raised, as the foundation rounded it up to 1km.

Dedicated bays for brown rice will be progressively rolled out in FairPrice stores to encourage consumers to make the switch from white to brown rice.

Posters and recipes that incorporate wholegrain rice have also been put up. FairPrice will give a 10 per cent discount on three FairPrice house brand wholegrain rice products until Oct 18.

Since Mr Lee's speech, FairPrice has seen a 10 per cent increase in sales for wholegrain rice products.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive officer of FairPrice, said: "This is something we have always believed in, and even before this, we have been around trying to promote healthier living."