Faith, friends and family keep PSLE pupil going after tragedy

Not only did Angel Ling have to deal with her father's sudden death last year in Taiwan, she had to endure taunts from cruel schoolmates.

Once, while posing for a photo, she stood next to a boy shorter than she was. The boy commented that she had tall parents, then remarked: "Oh wait, I forgot you only have one parent."

The Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) pupil, who collected her PSLE results yesterday, said she could tell that he said that just to hurt her.

However, she lives by her father's words.

The 12-year-old said: "I remember my father used to tell me 'Don't let other people affect you' and I just really want to make him proud."

Things were difficult at first, however.

Angel, an only child, said: "At first, I hated every­thing, I kept thinking, 'Why me? Why me?'"

But she has since learnt to accept her loss and credits her family, teachers, friends and faith for giving her strength after the tragedy.

Her mother, who only wanted to be known as Mrs Ling, said that while it was tough at first, both mother and daughter are at peace now. Mrs Ling, 46, a homemaker, added that they are surviving on savings and that she hope to find a job after Angel settles into secondary school.

Angel said: "A friend made cards and sent Bible verses to me and that really touched me."

Her faith kept her going as well and she added: "I overcame a lot through God's grace."

Angel, who had a T-score of 246 and hopes to move on to Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) said: "In my family, we don't focus on results; we talk about how you reap what you sow. I've tried my best and I believe I did my father proud."

Mrs Ling added: "I'm very proud of her going through this with such resilience, she would have made my husband very happy."