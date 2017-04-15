Singapore

Fake mobile phone syndicate busted with $1.5m of phones

Eight men have been arrested under suspicion of selling counterfeit mobile phones.
Eight men have been arrested under suspicion of selling counterfeit mobile phones. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Apr 15, 2017 06:00 am

Eight men suspected of selling counterfeit mobile phones were arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

More than 10,660 pieces of trademark-infringing mobile phones and parts, with an estimated street value of almost $1.5 million, were seized.

Officers conducted simultaneous raids in Tanah Merah, Kaki Bukit and Harbourfront in a 10-hour raid, police and Singapore Customs said in a joint press release yesterday.

The eight men, aged between 28 and 40, are suspected to be involved in the sale of counterfeit mobile phones. It is understood that the phones included Apple and Samsung smartphones.

Investigations are ongoing.

Persons found guilty of falsely applying a registered trademark to goods may be fined up to $100,000, or jailed up to five years, or both. - THE STRAITS TIMES.

TOO REAL? A handbag paper offering bearing a logo similar to Gucci&#039;s.
World

Gucci to HK stores: Stop selling paper fakes for burning

COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTScrimeSingapore