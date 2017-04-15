Fake phones syndicate hit

Eight men have been arrested under suspicion of selling counterfeit mobile phones.

Eight men suspected of selling counterfeit mobile phones were arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

More than 10,660 pieces of trademark-infringing mobile phones and parts, with an estimated street value of almost $1.5 million, were seized.

Officers conducted simultaneous raids in Tanah Merah, Kaki Bukit and Harbourfront in a 10-hour raid, police and Singapore Customs said in a joint press release yesterday.

The eight men, aged between 28 and 40, are suspected to be involved in the sale of counterfeit mobile phones. It is understood that the phones included Apple and Samsung smartphones.

Investigations are ongoing.