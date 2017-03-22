Falling concrete at Bugis: Company to compensate for damage

One of the cars damaged by the falling pieces of concrete.

A rubber pipe used to discharge concrete mix burst, causing wet cement to fly over a safety screen and onto the road below at a high-rise construction site on Monday, the company involved said yesterday.

Nine vehicles were affected by the incident near Raffles Hospital on Victoria Street. Some of them had their rear windscreens smashed.

Keong Hong Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keong Hong Holdings Limited, is the main contractor of the Raffles Hospital extension.

The incident happened while casting the 17th floor of the extension, Keong Hong Holdings said.

The company said it would work with all parties involved regarding compensation.

Immediate precautions were taken on site to ensure the safety of the company's workers and the public, it said.

Checks on the pipes have also been tightened so that similar incidents will not happen in the future, its statement added.