Family of motorcyclist hit by falling tree branch sues NParks

The family of a motorcyclist who fell into a coma after being hit by a falling tree branch is suing the National Parks Board (NParks) in the High Court, seeking damages for alleged negligence.

The case is being closely watched as it may clarify the extent of the NParks' liability, if any.

The wife and sister of Mr Lee Kar Choon allege the accident on July 20 last year showed NParks' negligence.

The pair were appointed by the court in June as his deputies under the Mental Capacity Act, given his extensive disabilities. NParks is denying the claims.

Mr Lee, then 23, was riding his motorcycle at 6.30am along Admiralty Road West towards his workplace at Woodlands Loop when the tree branch fell.

It caused him to be flung off the motorcycle and he suffered head injuries.

He lapsed into a coma and was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital before being transferred to KPJ Ipoh Specialist Hospital in November 2016. He continues treatment in Ipoh where he remains in a vegetative state because of the severe traumatic brain injury. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY