More than 200 needy elderly Teck Ghee residents were treated to free haircuts and manicures at a void deck in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 yesterday, as part of a new elderly appreciation event organised by Teck Ghee Community Club and two voluntary welfare organisations. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC, was the guest of honour.

