Fancy some prata-instant noodles and chikuteh?

The prata-instant noodles and the chikuteh (above), a halal version of bak kut teh.

(Above) The prata-instant noodles and the chikuteh, a halal version of bak kut teh.

It was only a matter of time before popular late-night snacks roti prata and instant noodles got "married".

Meet the prata-instant noodles.

It is prata shredded into noodle-like strips in a cup that has a sachet of curry.

Microwave the curry, pour it in, and you have "noodles" that pack a flavourful punch.

Prata-instant noodles was developed by third-year students from Singapore Polytechnic's (SP) diploma in experience and product design course, in collaboration with the Food Innovation & Resource Centre (FIRC).

It was featured alongside other food items - such as the kaya palate and chikuteh - at FIRC's 10th anniversary event at SP yesterday.

TASTE TEST

More than 500 students, food technologists and experts were on hand to taste-test innovative food concepts.

The students behind the prata-instant noodles said that while prata is popular among young people, some find leaving their home for it a hassle.

Another notable dish is the kaya palate. Featuring different kaya spreads packaged in paint tubes, consumers can "paint" their slices of toast.

It was designed by the same SP students. To appeal to tourists as souvenirs, the kaya palate is packaged in textured paper similar to canvases to simulate paint sets.

The FIRC-developed chikuteh, a Halal version of bak kut teh, was developed to meet the demands of Muslim consumers, an untapped market for ready-to-eatfoods, said Mr Tay Chiew Teck, an FIRC process innovation manager.

The pork ribs are replaced with chicken in a light and herbal broth.

Mr Tay said: "This conversion opens a pathway where foods can be converted from non-Halal to Halal."

tanjws@sph.com.sg