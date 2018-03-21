Fans, sellers reaping bumper crop of durians

Lovers of the king of fruits can now satisfy their cravings at lower prices, thanks to an unexpected bumper crop.

Durian sellers across the island say prices have fallen by as much as 40 per cent within a month.

Popular varieties of durians, like the Mao Shan Wang, are now going for $12 to $20 per kg, down from $20 to $28 last month - and a drastic reduction from the highs of more than $40 last year.

The durian season is typically from June to September, with various types of durians grown in different parts of Malaysia peaking at different times.

However, hot weather in Malaysia has produced a bumper crop this month, particularly in the southern parts of the peninsula, such as Johor.

The lower prices are welcomed by customers as well as vendors, whose businesses were affected by the exorbitant prices last season.

Mr Sam Ong of Delight Fruits said his durians now sell out on Saturdays and Sundays, even though weekend prices can be 20 to 30 per cent higher than those on weekdays.

Mr Goh Kwee Leng, 67, who runs Durian Mpire by 717 Trading in Yio Chu Kang, said prices are unpredictable as they depend on external factors such as the climate and demand from China.

Demand had also been affected by a post-Chinese New Year slump and people not knowing about the current bumper season.

Some sellers forecast that prices will continue to fall. Others believe prices could return to normal as soon as next week. Some sellers predict a peak season in the middle of the year, which could see prices fall even further. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY NATHANAEL PHANG