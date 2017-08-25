Farid Khan second candidate to submit papers

Businessman Farid Khan Kaim Khan submitted his application forms for the reserved presidential election yesterday, the second to do so.

Mr Farid, chairman of marine services company Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific, arrived at the Elections Department (ELD) at 10.30am to hand in his papers, which included a certificate of eligibility and Malay community certificate.

The 62-year-old turned up with four members of his campaign. Together, they handed in five thick files to the ELD.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr Farid was all smiles as he said: "We have submitted the documents and with confidence I can say that I'll be approved. I qualify."

On Wednesday, fellow potential contender Mohamed Salleh Marican, founder and chief executive of Second Chance Properties, was the first to submit his papers to the ELD.

Mr Farid and Mr Salleh do not automatically qualify to run as the Constitution requires candidates from the private sector to have run a company with at least $500 million in shareholder equity, on average, for the most recent three years.

Mr Farid's company reportedly has shareholder equity of around US$300 million (S$408 million).

But the Presidential Elections Committee can exercise discretion if it is satisfied the person "has experience and ability that is comparable" to that of someone who served as the chief executive of a company of that scale.

Mr Farid told reporters his team was ready and his campaign will be rolled out once he gets confirmation that he is eligible.

He also mentioned that in the coming days he will be doing "a little bit of walkabouts".

Asked how he would feel if there was a walkover (with only one candidate qualifying), Mr Farid said: "I think a lot of people will be disappointed, but I am quite confident there will be a contest."