Farid Khan: Vote for someone good for Singapore

Presidential hopeful Farid Khan hopes voters will have Singapore's best interests in mind in the event they go to the polls later this month.

The chairman of marine services company Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific yesterday urged Singaporeans to vote for the best person in the Presidential Election - "someone who is good for the country and will serve the country".

"I would prefer those who vote for me, to vote for who I am, what I stand for," he told reporters after performing morning prayers at An-Nur Mosque in Woodlands.

Mr Farid, 62, is one of the three people known to have submitted applications to contest the Presidential Election, which is the first to be reserved for Malay candidates.

The others are Second Chance Properties chief executive Salleh Marican, 67, and former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, 63.

On his plans for Hari Raya Haji, Mr Farid said: "I am going to be a bit indulgent on food, like curry, dalcha (an Indian stew) and pastries."

But in a nod to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's call to fight diabetes, he said he would "cut down on my sugar a little bit".

All three hopefuls are waiting for confirmation on whether they qualify to run.

The Presidential Elections Committee has until Sept 12, the eve of Nomination Day, to decide who qualifies. - THE STRAITS TIMES

