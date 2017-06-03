FAS coach, 41, dies from suspected heart attack

A Football Association of Singapore (FAS) coach died on Wednesday after he fell from his bicycle while on his way home.

Mr Manjit Singh, 41, was the head coach at the Junior Centre of Excellence (JCOE) East Centre 1. He had coached about 40 students over four age groups.

The JCOE programme is a weekly training session for youths to improve their technical abilities.

Mr Singh's family believes he had a heart attack, but the cause of his death is still being investigated.

Speaking to The New Paper, his older brother, Mr Hardeep Singh, 50, a facility supervisor, said he was shocked by the sudden death as Mr Manjit Singh was fit.

Mr Hardeep Singh said: "He is an active person, so of all the people, I never expected that this would happen to him.

"When I received the call, my heart dropped and I was totally lost. We just celebrated his birthday on May 13."

He added that Mr Manjit Singh has a three-year-old son.

Mr Hardeep Singh said Mr Manjit Singh often commuted by bicycle and visited their parents' home twice a week.

Mr Manjit Singh was cremated at Mandai Crematorium yesterday afternoon.

FAS said on its website yesterday that the association was saddened by his death.

It said he had coached the JCOE programme since 2012 and taught youths at the JCOE East Centre 1 at Tampines Secondary School since last year.

Mr Mohamed Ashrudin, 34, Mr Manjit Singh's colleague of five years, said Mr Singh was passionate about football and coaching.

He told TNP: "I just saw him last week during a coaches' meeting. We signed up for an upgrading course in August together.

"It is heartbreaking to know that my good coaching friend has left."

Another coach at East Centre 1, Mr Kamarudin Mohd Kamal, 42, told TNP that Mr Singh was a firm but likeable coach.

He said: "He was like a father to the boys, and he was a good leader who was passionate and not harsh. He would share ideas about how to improve the team.

"I have to be prepared that things will be hard (at the football sessions) today - as coaches, we will have to lift the mood. My priority is for the boys to enjoy themselves."