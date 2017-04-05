Fast-track for SP accountancy students

A tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Deloitte Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic.

Singapore Polytechnic (SP) students now have the option of qualifying as a chartered accountant here and in the United Kingdom through an accelerated route that does not require a degree.

Yesterday, a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Deloitte Singapore and SP.

SP launched a part-time Professional Chartered Accountancy (PCA) course to better prepare and fast-track students to complete the modules of the ICAEW Associate Chartered Accountant examination, which will help them become as chartered accountants.

They must still have three years of working experience before they can qualify as chartered accountants.

The MOU will support students looking for a career in accountancy and finance with an interview at Deloitte Singapore.

Mr Mark Billington, regional director of ICAEW South-east Asia, said yesterday: "The MOU broadens access. We are really keen on broadening access to who can become a chartered accountant."

Miss Nur Ariyanni Binte Hamidon, 19, a third-year accountancy diploma student at SP, has taken up the PCA course.

She said: "A lot of people, especially in Singapore, think a degree is what everyone needs to get a job.

"But times have changed and experience is also important for accountancy. A degree is not the only option and pathway to become a chartered accountant."

On future developments, Mr Yang Chi Chih, audit talent partner of Deloitte Singapore, said: "This MOU is just a start, and certainly does not exclude Deloitte working with any of the other polytechnics."

This MOU is the first of its kind for ICAEW.