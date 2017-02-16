Fatal accidents in 2016 down, but more elderly killed

Singapore's traffic safety situation improved last year, with the number of fatal accidents falling and the fatality rate per 100,000 persons at a record low since 1981.

But a key concern was the rising number of elderly pedestrians who were hurt or killed in traffic accidents, said the Traffic Police (TP) yesterday during a briefing on the annual road traffic statistics.

There were 140 fatal accidents last year, down from 148 in 2015, with 141 fatalities, 10 fewer than the 151 in 2015.

The fatality rate per 100,000 persons was 2.51, down from 2.73 in 2015, and the lowest since 1981 when TP started collecting such data.

But the 19.6 per cent rise in accidents involving elderly pedestrians, with 268 cases last year, 44 more than the 224 in 2015, was worrying.

The TP said most of the cases involved motorists not keeping a look-out for, or not giving way to elderly pedestrians.

There were 28 elderly fatalities last year, a 21.7 per cent increase from the 23 in 2015.

Of the 28 who died, 16 had jaywalked - which means they were within 50m of a pedestrian crossing or overhead bridge but had failed to use them.

This was in line with a 42.1 per cent increase in the number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians who jaywalked - with 81 cases last year compared with 57 in 2015.

TP Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Sam Tee, said the rise in accidents involving elderly pedestrians was cause for concern, particularly with the ageing population.

He said TP has been working with more than 100 Senior Activities Centres and Senior Citizen Corners since last November to engage and educate the elderly on road safety. He also reminded motorists to exercise greater care and to look out for elderly pedestrians.

Safety experts said the trend was worrying and more can be done to prevent senior citizens from getting into accidents.

Another area of concern was the increase in accidents resulting in injuries. There were 8,277 such cases last year - up from 8,058 in 2015, the highest in five years.On the drink-driving front, there was an improvement - with the number of drink-driving-related accidents falling from 138 in 2015 to 134 last year. There were nine deaths linked to drink-driving last year, five fewer than in 2015. But SAC Tee said every road traffic fatality was one too many.

He added that TP and the Ministry of Home Affairs are reviewing the existing penalties in the Road Traffic Act, with a view to increasing the penalties for offences that result in death or hurt to others, especially where drivers are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

