Father-daughter found dead in Pasir Ris

Police cordoning off the area where a man was found dead.

An elderly man was found dead at the foot of Block 560, Pasir Ris Street 51, yesterday afternoon.

And as police went about their investigations, they found a 27-year-old woman in a unit on the second storey of the same block.

The woman, believed to the 70-year-old man's daughter, was found in the kitchen. She had multiple slash wounds, including one on her neck, reported Shin Min Daily News.

UNNATURAL DEATH

A police spokesman told The New Paper: "On Aug 20, at about 1.30pm, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 560 Pasir Ris Street 51.

"A 70-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block. Upon further investigation, a 27-year-old woman was found lying motionless in a residential unit of the said block.

"Both were pronounced dead by paramedics at scene. Police investigations are ongoing."

Police were seen investigating on the eighth storey, which was cordoned off, where a bicycle was found. Residents said they had not seen it before and it is believed the bicycle belonged to the man, who had leapt from it.

The father appeared to be the main caregiver of his youngest daughter, who was a student at the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

A woman in her 70s seen wailing at the scene is believed to be the man's wife. They have another daughter and a son.

A resident, who lives on the third storey, said that the father doted on his daughter and would often take her downstairs for a stroll.