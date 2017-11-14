Father jailed seven weeks for hitting son

A property agent was jailed for seven weeks yesterday for ill-treating his 10-year-old son, causing him unnecessary physical pain.

He swung his hand and hit the boy's cheek while they were travelling in his car on Dec 30, 2015.

He also hit the victim with a clothes hanger at least four times at home on Jan 2 last year. The 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse. Another similar charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Claire Poh said the accused, who cannot be named in order to protect the son's identity, and his wife are divorced with three children.

On Dec 30, 2015, he was driving with the boy and his younger sister seated at the back when he asked about his children's outing a few days earlier.

The girl said they had met their mother. Upset by this, he told his son to move to the front passenger seat, and asked him why he had hidden that fact from him.

When the boy did not answer, he hit his son's right cheek with his left hand.

Three days later, he used a clothes hanger and struck the boy multiple times on the body while he was sleeping.

He stopped when his domestic helper entered the room and took the clothes hanger from him. His former wife made a police report against him that day.