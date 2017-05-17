Father of premature baby: 'Reality smacked me in the face'

Doctors saved Mr Dave Yuen's (above) daughter after his wife died in a traffic accident.

He was home last Saturday when his mother's close friend knocked on the door.

That was how Mr Dave Yuen, 26, found out his pregnant wife had been hit by a lorry turning out of a carpark while she and his mother were crossing the road at Jurong West Avenue 1, which is near their home.

Speaking to reporters at Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) yesterday morning, Mr Yuen said he immediately grabbed his house keys and rushed to the scene of the accident. But both women were not there.

He then rushed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. His wife, Ms Goh Chieh Ting, 25, who was six months pregnant, later died from severe head injuries.

The 46-year-old male driver of the lorry was arrested for causing death by negligence.

Doctors saved the premature infant, named Yu En, in an emergency caesarean section. She is now in stable condition in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National University Hospital.

Mr Yuen said: "Everyone knows my daughter lost her mother, so my daughter needs me the most right now.

"There is no guidebook or no one to advise me on this issue.

"Reality smacked me in the face and I have to face it. What I need is really time and space." Mr Yuen said his daughter will not be needing breast milk donations for now.

He said: "Nobody can tell me exactly how long she'll be there. How I wish it will be three to four months, but who knows?"

Mr Yuen was at SPH with his sister, her boyfriend, and five members of Jurong Spring Community Club (CC). He thanked the public for their show of support for his family.

He said: "Everyone is very concerned about my current situation.

"On behalf of my family, I'd like to say thank you.

"I still need time to grieve over this incident, since it's only been four days.

"Too many things are in my head, not just the incident, but I have to handle a lot of things with the support of my family."

Mr Yuen also thanked the Members of Parliament from Jurong GRC. They include Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Desmond Lee, who visited the family.

A community volunteer from Jurong Spring CC added: "We thank you for all the well wishes, concern and support.

"If anyone wants to step forward to help, they can e-mail Jurong Spring CC at pa_jurongspringcc@pa.gov.sg."

Mr Yuen added: "When it happened on Saturday, it was just too sudden.

"My wife left me a daughter. Initially, I just needed to play the role of a father. Now, I need to take up both roles."