Father of two juggled studies and family

He became an inspiration for his colleagues when he topped his cohort and graduated with a diploma in engineering, building services and fire safety.

Mr Mohamad Hairul Salim, 32, a fire and rescue specialist at the Singapore Civil Defence Force, said: "I became a role model for the national servicemen who are way younger than me. If I can do it, then they can too."

The father of two children, aged 2½ years old and two months old, said that time management was the main obstacle he was faced with.

He had to make many sacrifices to spend time with his family.

He said: "I was willing to make sacrifices and with the support of family and friends, I did not feel like it was a challenge."