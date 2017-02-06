Faulty lift prompted tip-off

A lift at Block 296B, Bukit Batok Street 22, stopped about 20cm above the landing floor, causing a resident to nearly fall coming out.

Mrs Cindy Tan was browsing through her Facebook feed last Wednesday when a post caught her attention.

In one of her groups - Skyline I & II @ Bukit Batok, created for residents of the new HDB flats in Bukit Batok Street 22 - fellow member Robin Zhang had posted about a lift at Block 296B malfunctioning at 10.30am.

The lifts are from Sigma Elevator, which has been banned from tendering for new HDB projects since October 2015 due to poor performance and installation delays.

Mr Zhang, 29, said the lift stopped suddenly at the sixth storey while going up to the 18th storey. This was after it went up and down several times.

When the doors opened, he nearly fell out of the lift as it had stopped 20cm above the landing floor.

A reader of The New Paper for more than two decades, Mrs Tan contacted the paper via Facebook message.

TNP published the story on Friday, and the incident has since been brought to the attention of Bukit Batok Member of Parliament Murali Pillai.

DEPENDENT

In a Facebook message to TNP, Mrs Tan said she is glad the issue is now under investigation.

Mrs Tan, who will be moving into Block 296A by the end of next month, said: "My unit is on the 35th storey, so I am dependent on the lift. Plus, I have two young kids - one who is turning four this year and another turning one in May."Another story, which was also published last Friday, started via an e-mail tip-off.

A reader had spotted volunteers from Free Food For All (FFFA), a charitable organisation, wearing T-shirts with the name "GT Credit" printed on them.

The volunteers were distributing 100 bags of food and necessities, worth $5,400, at Block 811, French Road, on Jan 21.

FFFA had unknowingly accepted donations from an unlicensed moneylender called GT Credit, which also happens to be the name of a licensed moneylender.

Lawyers consulted by TNP said no offence was committed since the food drive was not related to moneylending, and GT Credit was not using the event to promote moneylending activities.

Charity Council chairman Gerard Ee said charitable organisations should do due diligence and conduct background checks on their donors and sponsors.

