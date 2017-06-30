FedEx S'pore subsidiary affected by virus

Following worldwide malware attacks, FedEx Corporation said in a statement yesterday that the worldwide operations of its TNT Express subsidiary have been "significantly affected due to the infiltration of an information system virus".

It said: "While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred."

Operations of all other FedEx companies are unaffected.

"Remediation steps and contingency plans are being implemented as quickly as possible... We cannot measure the financial impact of this service disruption at this time," it added.

As they are experiencing delays in TNT Express intercontinental services, they are offering a full range of FedEx Express services as alternatives.

The New Paper understands that staff at its Singapore office were told to unplug their computers on Tuesday night, and were yet to be allowed to turn them on. TNP also understands that some computers in the Singapore office that run round the clock were affected by the virus.