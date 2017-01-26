Feeling hungry? Deliveries, deals and restaurants for CNY

Wondering what special treats there are in store for you this Chinese New Year? Or looking for restaurants that are open throughout the festive season?

This is your guide to special Uber and Grab deals, restaurants that remain open to feed your cravings, food options available via delivery services and 24-hour supermarkets.

If you want to spread the festive cheer and enjoy cheaper rides. Perfect for visiting...

UBER

Wish your loved ones prosperity, happiness and good fortune this year by sending them personalised Uber hongbaos at t.uber.com/angpaosg. They will be sent a link that gives them $5 off their next two Uber rides, valid until Jan 31.

If you know someone flying in for Chinese New Year, they can get a guaranteed capped fare of $10 if they uberPOOL from Changi Airport.

Uber users can also get 50 per cent off 10 rides when they pay with Android Pay, valid until Jan 31.

GRAB

When you book your Grab rides, you can gift a special thank you to your driver with a digital hongbao. Sponsored by Grab, each hongbao is worth $8.88. When you book your ride through the app, key in the promo code 'XIEXIE' and type in a personalised note. The amount will be credited to the driver.

If you feel hungry over Chinese New Year but can't bring yourself to step out of your home:

UBEREATS

GUO SE TIAN XIANG

Dealing in authentic Hunan cuisine, the signature dishes include steamed fish head with homemade chilli, stir-fried beef with parsley and pork with roasted sweet pepper.

JU HAO BY MOF

Does Northern Chinese delights tickle your fancy? Try their famous xiao long bao as well as the signature noodle with shrimp and pork wonton.

TONG FU JU SICHUAN RESTAURANT

From the Sichuan signature diced chicken to its special fried one, its extensive menu will have something for everyone.

Bonus:

HAI DI LAO HOT POT

If you're craving for hot pot on the third day of Chinese New Year, here's a possible solution.

Available only on Jan 30, UberEATS is offering the Hai Di Lao Hot Pot that feeds a family of six for free - if you qualify under certain conditions.

Using promo codes, first-time UberEATS users and Standard Chartered credit card users stand to get the hotpot absolutely free.

Everyone else applying for this special delivery will have to pay $88. But given that it is usually costs $300 it's not to be sniffed at.

Please bear in mind though - applying is not a guarantee of delivery as demand is expected to be high.

Those interested should go to www.uber.com/info/uberhotpotsg/

DELIVEROO

BURGER UP

Order the rendang chicken burger set meal, honey mustard chicken burger set meal or the fiery fried chicken set meal and stand a chance to win a gold RISIS gift worth between $98 and $528.

If you're hungry and don't mind the journey...

1. DIAMOND KITCHEN

Both its Marine Parade and Oasis outlets will have normal operating hours.

2. I AM CAFE

The North Bridge Road eaterie has some specially-created dishes for the festive season. Try the chicken roulade, truffle cream of mushroom or herbs couscous with grilled corn.

3. PRIVE

Outlets at Orchard, Asian Civilisations Museum, Chijmes and Keppel Bay (except Prive Grill) will operate throughout Chinese New Year.

4. FOUNDER BAK KUT TEH

Its Jalan Sultan outlet will be open from 3pm to 11pm on Saturday and 9am to 11pm on Sunday.

5. MELLBEN SIGNATURE

It will be open for dinner only on Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 10.15pm.

6. SWENSEN'S

All Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets will be open throughout Chinese New Year.

7. DIN TAI FUNG

On Saturday, 11 outlets including those at Resorts World Sentosa, Nex and Paragon will be open from 11am to 9pm.

On Sunday, five outlets including those at Bedok Mall and Suntec City will be open from 11am to 9pm. Regular business hours will resume on Jan 30.

8. TOAST BOX

Its outlets at Chinatown Point, City Square Mall and Clementi Mall are among those that will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

9. TCC - The Connoisseur Concerto

The International Building outlet on Orchard Road will be open 24 hours.

If you need emergency groceries at any time of the day...

NTUC FAIRPRICE

Open 24 hours on Jan 27-29:

Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 (Block 215)

Bedok North St 4 (Blk 89)

Bishan St 24 (Blk 279)

Bukit Batok East Ave 3 (Blk 280)

Chai Chee Ave (Blk 29B)

Jalan Kayu (Block 447A)

Tampines Street 11 (Block 138)

For the full list, visit the NTUC FairPrice website

COLD STORAGE

Open 24 hours on Jan 27-29:

Aperia, Cluny Court, Holland Village, Rail Mall, Nex, Siglap outlets

For full list, visit the Cold Storage website