Female biker praised for pushing away barriers in downpour

Hodaka Motoworld marketing manager Kevin Liew with Ms Nur Liyana Mohamed Sazali, who braved the rain and moved the barricades out of the way for others. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/HODAKA MOTOWORLD

Netizens have praised a motorcyclist who pushed safety barricades away from the path of other motorists during a downpour on Monday.

The deed was caught on video and uploaded online, attracting such comments on Facebook as "well done, bro" and "awesome, bro" for the rider's civic-mindedness.

As it turns out, the "bro" is a female biker.

Ms Nur Liyana Mohamad Sazali, 30, told The Straits Times yesterday she had moved the barricades because she did not want other motorists to be inconvenienced.

The food delivery rider said: "I didn't know that somebody had filmed me. I thought if I didn't move the safety barriers, there would be a traffic jam."

It was past 8am when Ms Liyana dropped off her friend in town.

As she neared OUE Downtown in Shenton Way, she saw the barricades being pushed by strong winds and blocking two lanes on the road.

Somebody filmed her from a nearby taxi stand after she parked her Yamaha at the side of the road.

"There were people around," said Ms Liyana. "But I guess nobody wanted to get wet."

The clip, which was posted on citizen journalism portal Stomp and straitstimes.com on Monday, has received more than 18,000 views so far.

On some motoring Facebook pages, netizens expressed their gratitude.

Netizen Francis Chong said: "Thank you, Ms Liyana. We love you for your spontaneous action and effort."

Another netizen Khalid Hilmi said: "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear (raincoats)."

Aside from her Facebook friends and some colleagues, few knew about what she did.

Ms Liyana said she was "proud to be acknowledged" and did not mind being mistaken for a man.

She added: "Even my employer doesn't know it was me on the (video) clip.

"I don't blame people who thought I was a male biker. I am the rugged type."

Motorcycle apparel company Hodaka Motoworld presented her with an RS Taichi Dry Master rain jacket worth $130 on Tuesday for setting a good example.

Hodaka Motoworld marketing manager Kevin Liew, 27, said: "We were surprised because we weren't expecting a female rider. We had initially prepared a guy's rain jacket. But we quickly pulled out a rain jacket for her."