Female Ferrari driver, 72, guilty of assaulting male motorist

Shi Ka Yee (above) is now out on bail.

She wears hot pants, drives a Ferrari, lives in an expensive neighbourhood and has been in and out of court.

Shi Ka Yee, 72, was yesterday found guilty after a two-day trial of assaulting a male motorist.

Mr Raphael Chong Yen Ping, 39, suffered a cut above his right eyebrow as a result of a punch she threw in Telok Ayer Street at around 5pm on Feb 25, 2014.

Delivering his verdict, District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt noted that Shi testified during the trial that she had slapped - not punched - Mr Chong.

Shi claimed she did so as he had abused her by using vulgar language, but Judge Chay rejected her testimony, adding that "no profanities were uttered" by Mr Chong.

The judge also noted that Shi had admitted in an earlier police statement that she had punched Mr Chong and did it again when testifying on June 29.

Shi was expressionless as she sat in the dock while the judge delivered his verdict.

In his submission, Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhuo Wenzhao said Mr Chong was in his BMW in Telok Ayer Street when Shi pulled up beside him and sounded her horn.

DPP Zhuo added: "The accused wanted the victim to move his car so that she could pass. However, the victim felt that there was enough space... as many vehicles had passed by his car in the five to 10 minutes he had parked his car.

"The victim rejected the accused's request for him to move his car. He also told her: 'If you don't know how to drive a Ferrari, don't drive a Ferrari'."

DPP Zhuo said Shi then got out of her red Ferrari to take pictures of Mr Chong's car.

Advertising agency executive director Stephen Choy Ying Whye, who was passing by, approached Shi and offered to help so that her car could pass.

But she rejected his offer.

DPP Zhuo said: "The accused then moved towards the victim, who was seated in his car, and punched the victim through the car window. Stephen confirmed that the victim had not used any vulgarities before the accused punched him."

Shi is now out on bail.

Her mitigation and sentencing will be held at a later date.

Shi has six other charges against her and these cases are now at the pre-trial conference stage. She was in the news last year following a dispute with a neighbour over a rain tree on her Astrid Hill property.

Four of the charges are related to this incident and the other two to an incident on June 29 last year, when Shi allegedly stopped her car between the third and fourth lanes of Orchard Road, just after the Claymore Road junction, causing an obstruction.