Festival to promote local authors

Local authors and mother tongues will be the focus at this year's Read! Fest, which opened yesterday.

The fourth edition of the National Library Board's annual reading festival will run till July 29 and will have 150 programmes across 26 libraries.

In keeping with the focus this year, more than a third of the programmes will be conducted in Chinese, Malay or Tamil, substantially more than last year.

A total of 88 Singapore authors will be featured during the festival, which will culminate with National Reading Day.

Read! Fest 2017 is also held in support of the National Reading Movement, which this year aims to encourage people to expand their reading diet.

A total of 3,500 adult participants are expected to attend this year's festival.