Singapore's water supply was given a boost with the launch of a fifth Newater plant at Changi yesterday. It is also the first to be jointly developed by a foreign and local company. The $170 million plant is able to produce 50 million gallons of Newater a day and will supply the PUB water for 25 years. The plant, which spans 49,000 sq m, produces enough water to fill 92 Olympic-sized swimming pools a day.